Councillor fears Donegal will fare badly as new flood scheme is rolled out

12 Apr 2017
by News Highland

Serious concern has been raised that homes and businesses in Donegal which have been affected by flooding will not be considered a priority in a new scheme signed off on by Government.

The 2 million euro voluntary relocation scheme will cover people whose homes were left uninhabitable following flooding between the 4th of December 2015 and the 13th of January 2016.

Those affected will be contacted in the coming weeks.

However Cllr Gary Doherty believes Donegal will fare poorly once the scheme is rolled out……….

