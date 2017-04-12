Council urges road users to stay safe on the roads this Easter

Ahead of the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, the Donegal Road Safety Working Group is urging all road users to act responsibly when travelling on the roads during the holiday period.

Over the Easter holiday period many people will set out to visit family and friends, some making long journeys. Remember that everyone is in the same position as you; don’t get frustrated if you are stuck behind slow moving traffic, be patient and wait until it is safe and only overtake when it is 100% safe to do so.

Here are some essential road safety tips:

· Always wear a seatbelt and ensure that your passengers do so also. Ensure that car seats for children are installed and used correctly.

· Never drink or drug drive. Not only is your ability to react severely impaired but so are your decisions and judgements. You may kill other road users, your passengers – and yourself.

· Avoid driving if you are fatigued. If you find yourself battling to keep your eyes open‚ find a safe place to stop and rest‚ or let another driver takeover.

· Always obey the speed limit. When the unexpected happens on the road – the speed that you’re travelling at matters. Your speed decides the outcome. Slow Down.

· Avoid being distracted by mobile phones. The use of a mobile phone while driving is illegal and extremely dangerous. Do not use a mobile phone while driving.

· Pedestrians, Cyclists & Motorcyclists. Always be seen by wearing high viz or reflective clothing.

· Ensure that your vehicle is roadworthy. Service your vehicle at regular intervals and ensure that your vehicles tyres are safe and in a roadworthy condition.

· Maintain a safe distance from vehicles in front and keep a safe stopping distance.

· If you break down, turn the hazard lights on immediately. Do not get out of the car unless it is safe to do so.

· Switch on your lights. No matter what time of the day or night, always make sure you are visible to other road users.