Clubs with U21 and Hurling panelists can defer their games this weekend

Following the success of the Donegal Under 21 teamon Monday night and the upcoming All Ireland Semi Final next Saturday, the Donegal CCC have looked at the fixtures for this coming weekend.

As the game against Dublin is on Saturday, the CCC have moved all games to Sunday.

In a statement they said, “We hope that clubs will be in a position to go ahead on Sunday with the games”.

“However we acknowledge that some clubs may prefer to defer these games and as the County Hurlers are playing on Sunday in the Ulster Relegation play-off, this will cause problems with dual players.”

“As like last weekend, If clubs with County U21 or Hurling panellists feel they would prefer not to play, in order to avoid putting any further pressure on their players then they should contact the CCC immediately.”

“In the event that clubs with County panelists wish to defer their senior game this weekend, then the CCC have agreed that the games may be played on Saturday the 20th of May, as these games are Starred fixtures then County Senior Panellists are not allowed to play, so the games may go ahead the day before Donegal play Antrim in the Ulster Championship. Reserve games can be deferred to this date also to keep the teams travelling together.”

“The CCC wish that clubs would attempt to play the games this weekend as the 20th of May could then be used for catch up games.”

Clubs are asked to contact the CCC immediately, as other clubs will all have to be notified, and fixtures will proceed as scheduled if there is no contact.