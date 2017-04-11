Varadkar’s leadership ambitions are delaying crucial report – Cope

Minister Leo Varadkar’s leadership ambitions are causing the government to drag its feet in addressing the financial plight of seasonal workers.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says changes to the welfare system means it is almost impossible for hundreds of seasonal workers to build up credits to claim social welfare, and in the case of farmers must not earn more than €12.70 per day.

The Minister for Social Protection gave a committment in December to publish a report into Seasonal and Part Time workers’ rights and entitlements to obtain Social Welfare payments – but its delayed.

Deputy Gallagher says Minister Leo Varadkar seems too distracted by his leadership ambitions to deal with the issue…………….