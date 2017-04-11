logo



Varadkar’s leadership ambitions are delaying crucial report – Cope

11 Apr 2017
by News Highland

Minister Leo Varadkar’s leadership ambitions are causing the government to drag its feet in addressing the financial plight of seasonal workers.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says changes to the welfare system means it is almost impossible for hundreds of seasonal workers to build up credits to claim social welfare, and in the case of farmers must not earn more than €12.70 per day.

The Minister for Social Protection gave a committment in December to publish a report into Seasonal and Part Time workers’ rights and entitlements to obtain Social Welfare payments – but its delayed.

Deputy Gallagher says Minister Leo Varadkar seems too distracted by his leadership ambitions to deal with the issue…………….

 

More News

Varadkar’s leadership ambitions are delaying crucial report – Cope

0
Minister Leo Varadkar’s leadership ambitions are causing the government to drag its feet in addressing the financial plight of seasonal workers. Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope G[...]
11 Apr 2017

Rural businesses in Derry and Strabane can benefit under latest LEADER scheme

0
Derry and Strabane Rural Partnership is advising local rural businesses and communities of new opportunities now available in the latest release of LEADER funding. The overall Rura[...]
11 Apr 2017

Seafarers asked to remain vigilant in Rescue 116 search

0
The Marine Institute’s ROV submarine carried out its last dive off Blackrock island today, and has left Blacksod bay on board the Irish Lights vessel the Granuaile. However G[...]
10 Apr 2017

Jobs boost for Letterkenny as Iceland prepares to open new store

0
Letterkenny is in line for a jobs boost after food retailer Iceland pledged to create 270 new jobs in a €12 million investment in nine new stores in Ireland this year. A new store [...]
10 Apr 2017

Young people in Donegal waiting over a year to access Mental Health Services

0
Donegal is one of the county’s with the longest delays in young people accessing Mental Health Services with some waiting over 12 Months to be seen. The CHO Area 1, which inc[...]
10 Apr 2017

Manus Deery was “totally innocent” – Coroner

0
    A coroner has said 15 year old Manus Deery, who was shot dead by the British Army in May 1972, was “totally innocent”, and posed no threat. He was eating [...]
10 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit