The HSE has confirmed that a pilot project will be set-up at Dungloe Community Hospital which will see the rollout of community based Ultrasound services.

It’s understood that this will be as part of planned upgrades to the radiology department at the hospital.

The pilot service will operate in tandem with the soon to be upgraded x-ray unit at the hospital which is expected to open later this year.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says will be of huge benefit to the area: