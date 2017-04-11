Rural businesses in Derry and Strabane can benefit under latest LEADER scheme

Derry and Strabane Rural Partnership is advising local rural businesses and communities of new opportunities now available in the latest release of LEADER funding.

The overall Rural Development Programme for Northern Ireland 2014-2020 has allocated a total of £7.54 million to the Derry City and Strabane District Council area over a four year period

The Rural Business Investment Scheme is open for its third call, the scheme applies to new or existing rural based micro/small business involved in non-agricultural/non agri-food related activities.

Funding is primarily for capital grants from £5,000 up to £90,000 with some marketing support up to £10,000 also available.

Pre-application workshops to be held on Monday 24th April, Wednesday 26th April and Thursday 27th April taking place in Castlederg, Strabane and Derry

The second scheme of the Rural Development Programme, the Rural Basic Services Scheme is offering small Grants of up to £50,000 – Eligible applicants for the scheme include those in the community/voluntary sector, strategic public bodies, local council or partnerships.

The Rural Basic Services Scheme will include seven pre-application workshops taking place across the Council area between Thursday 27th April and Thursday 4th May 2017.

Any person attending the workshop on behalf of a group/organisation must be an authorised signatory.

For further details of each scheme and the workshops visit www.derrystrabane.com/rural or to book a workshop email rural.development@derrystrabane.com or phone Derry City and Strabane District Council on 02871 253253 ext 6917.

Pictured at a recent Derry~Strabane Enterprise Week 2017 event is Janene and Gareth Sayers from Sayers Engineering, who successfully applied to the Rural Business Investment Scheme, with members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Rural Development Team.