Man arrested in connection with Andrew Allen murder released without charge

11 Apr 2017
by News Highland

A man in his 50s who was arrested at the weekend as part of the investigation into the murder of Andrew Allen in Buncrana five years ago has been released without charge.

He was arrested on Saturday and had been held in Letterkenny Garda Station for questioning under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

24 year old Andrew Allen was shot dead in front of his partner at a house outside Buncrana on the 9th of February, 2012.

Nobody has ever been charged with his murder despite numerous arrests.

