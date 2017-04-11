Koeman and Jagielka visit Coleman at home in Killybegs

Everton manager Ronald Koeman and Captain Phil Jagielka were in Donegal today to visit Seamus Coleman.

The Republic of Ireland captain is currently back home in Killybegs recovering from the double fracture to his right leg he suffered in Ireland’s recent game Wales.

Koeman was also joined by members of the Everton medical team.

Coleman is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines which could see him out for up to a year.

Everton boss Koeman tweeted earlier this afternoon.