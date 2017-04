The focus of Donegal’s Under 21’s now turns to Saturday’s All Ireland Semi Final against Dublin at Breffni Park in Cavan.

Their place in the last four was sealed by lifting the Ulster title on Monday night beating Derry by 13pts in Armagh.

The title was Donegal’s eighth at under 21 level and a first since 2010.

Highland’s GAA Correspondent Tom Comack spoke with Donegal’s joint captains on the pitch after the game, Tony McCleneghan from Moville and firstly Killybegs Eoghan Ban Gallagher…