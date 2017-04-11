logo



Donegal win Ulster U21 Title: Niall O’Donnell Reaction

11 Apr 2017
by admin

The history books will show Donegal as the last winners of the Ulster Under 21 Football Championship.

On Monday night in Armagh, Declan Bonner’s side beat Derry by 13pts to claim the title in its final year of competition.

From 2018 it will become an Under 20 format.

After light celebrations last night, Donegal have refocused themselves for this Saturday’s All Ireland Semi Final against Dublin.

St Eunan’s Niall O’Donnell who captained a county minor side to an Ulster title last year, came off the bench in the second half to play his part in the victory.

Niall has been telling Oisin Kelly about the belief and confidence that the Donegal players have…

