logo



Donegal win Ulster U21 Title: Michael Langan Reaction

11 Apr 2017
by admin

Photo Ulster GAA

A strong second half performance from Donegal secured an eighth Ulster Under 21 football title last night.

Lorcan Connor, Ethan O’Donnell and Michael Carroll each found the net in a 3-17 to 0-13 victory over neigbours Derry at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

Next up for Donegal is an All Ireland semi final with Dublin at Kingspan Breffni Park on Saturday afternoon.

Donegal midfielder Michael Langan finished as the provinces top scorer with 0-19 in the last of the Ulster Under 21 Championships.

It will be replaced with an Under 20 competition in 2018.

Michael told Oisin Kelly all the hard work has paid off…

More Sport

Donegal win Ulster U21 Title: Michael Langan Reaction

0
A strong second half performance from Donegal secured an eighth Ulster Under 21 football title last night. Lorcan Connor, Ethan O’Donnell and Michael Carroll each found the n[...]
11 Apr 2017

Donegal win Ulster U21 Title: Jamie Brennan Reaction

0
Donegal won their first Ulster Under-21 Football Championship title since 2010 with a 13pt win over Derry at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Bundoran’s Jamie Brennan, who pla[...]
11 Apr 2017

Donegal win Ulster U21 title: Declan Bonner Reaction

0
Donegal were crowned EirGrid Ulster Under 21 football champions in emphatic style on Monday night. Lorcon Connor, Ethan O’Donnell and Michael Carroll all found the net in a 3[...]
11 Apr 2017

Declan Bonner’s brilliant Donegal team win Ulster U-21 title in style

0
Donegal are the Eirgrid Ulster U-21 Football Champions. The Declan Bonner managed team were far too strong for their Derry counterparts and romped to a 3-17 to 0-13 win at the Athl[...]
10 Apr 2017

Martin McHugh feels Donegal will be too strong for Derry in Ulster U21 Final

0
Donegal and Derry go head to head in Armagh this evening for the Ulster Under-21 Football Championship title. Donegal return to the final for the fourth time in five years and are [...]
10 Apr 2017

Peter Cromie wins Shore 2 Summit Adventure Race

0
  Inishowen’s Sliabh Sneacht and the surrounding hills of Drumfries where a buzz on Saturday as the welcome spring sun and fantastic summit scenery dazzled the 150 adventurers[...]
10 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit