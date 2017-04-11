Donegal win Ulster U21 Title: Michael Langan Reaction

A strong second half performance from Donegal secured an eighth Ulster Under 21 football title last night.

Lorcan Connor, Ethan O’Donnell and Michael Carroll each found the net in a 3-17 to 0-13 victory over neigbours Derry at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

Next up for Donegal is an All Ireland semi final with Dublin at Kingspan Breffni Park on Saturday afternoon.

Donegal midfielder Michael Langan finished as the provinces top scorer with 0-19 in the last of the Ulster Under 21 Championships.

It will be replaced with an Under 20 competition in 2018.

Michael told Oisin Kelly all the hard work has paid off…