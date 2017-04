Donegal won their first Ulster Under-21 Football Championship title since 2010 with a 13pt win over Derry at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

Bundoran’s Jamie Brennan, who played a crucial role, particulary in the build up to the first goal scored by Lorcan Connor, was named Man of the Match.

Jamie told Tom Comack he was delighted to win the title and the Man of the Match award was a bonus…