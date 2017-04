Donegal were crowned EirGrid Ulster Under 21 football champions in emphatic style on Monday night.

Lorcon Connor, Ethan O’Donnell and Michael Carroll all found the net in a 3-17 to 0-13 win over Derry.

Donegal will face Dublin in Saturday’s All Ireland semi final at Kingspan Breffni Park.

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner told Oisin Kelly after the game his group of players fully deserve this Ulster title…