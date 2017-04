It’s unreasonable to expect people living on some of Donegal’s islands to provide toilet facilities for tourists.

That was the claim at this month’s meeting of the islands committee.

It was told that three of Donegal’s smaller islands have seen a big increase in tourists as they include discovery points on the Wild Atlantic Way.

Raising the issue, Islands Committee Member Mairin Ui Fhearraigh said while that’s welcome, the council needs to provide proper facilities: