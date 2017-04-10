Young people in Donegal waiting over a year to access Mental Health Services

Donegal is one of the county’s with the longest delays in young people accessing Mental Health Services with some waiting over 12 Months to be seen.

The CHO Area 1, which includes counties Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan, Sligo and Leitrim, also has the highest volume of cases waiting to access mental health services.

The figures were provided to Deputy Pearse Doherty through a Parliamentary Question who blames the delays on the HSE and the Minister for Health.

He fears the situation could actually get worse: