Public vote underway to decide who will feature on Derry’s “Bus of Legends”

Translink says the “Bus of Legends”, which will celebrate two living legends in Derry, is to be unveiled on June 5th.

A shortlist of six names has been drawn up by a judging panel, with the two legends who will feature on the bus to be decided by public vote.

Judges were asked to select a shortlist of non-political individuals who’ve made a positive impact in their field and have a connection to the city.

The shortlisted people are musician Phil Coulter, actress Roma Downey, Divine Comedy singer Neil Hannon, footballer James McClean, Republic of Ireland manager and former footballer Martin O’Neill, and new wave band The Undertones.

Voting for the final two Foyle Legends is now open on the Translink website, with voting open until Sunday 23 April 2017.

The ‘Bus of Legends’ will be unveiled at the Guildhall on June 5th.

Judgong Panel Picture – Paul McFadden, Journalist and Partner in Leapfrog Communications, Deirdre Heenan, Professor of Social Policy and Political Commentator at Ulster University (Chair), Garvan O’Doherty, Chief Executive, Garvan O’Doherty Group, Sinead McLaughlin, Chief Executive, Derry~Londonderry Chamber of Commerce and Odhran Dunne, General Manager of Visit Derry.

(Pic – Brian Morrison)