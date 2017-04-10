logo



Martin McHugh feels Donegal will be too strong for Derry in Ulster U21 Final

10 Apr 2017
by admin

Donegal and Derry go head to head in Armagh this evening for the Ulster Under-21 Football Championship title.

Donegal return to the final for the fourth time in five years and are hoping to end a run which seen them lose three in a row while Derry are back in the final for the first time since 2008.

Kieran Gillespie will miss tonight’s game with an ongoing hamstring issue but the Donegal management otherwise have a healthy panel.

Derry are also at near full strength for tonight’s decider at the Athletic Grounds.

You can tune in for full LIVE match commentary on Highland Radio this evening from 7.50pm in association with GAL OIL, Fuel you can trust at Clady Bridge, Castlefin

Joining Oisin Kelly on analysis will be Martin McHugh, speaking ahead of the game Martin feels Donegal will have to much for Derry….

