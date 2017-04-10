logo



Manus Deery was “totally innocent” – Coroner

10 Apr 2017
by News Highland

 

 

A coroner has said 15 year old Manus Deery, who was shot dead by the British Army in May 1972, was “totally innocent”, and posed no threat.

He was eating chips with a group of teenage friends when he was shot in the head by a soldier from a sentry post on the city’s walls. The soldier who fired the shot claimed he was firing at an armed gunman, but no evidence of a gunman has ever emerged.

The soldier has since died.

In November, a PSNI and Department of Defence barrister acknowledged that Manus Deery was innocent, was not carrying a weapon and that his killing breached guidelines.

Today, Coroner, Mr Justice Adrian Colton, said the teenager’s character has been fully vindicated, and also determined he was not a member of any illegal organisation.

More News

Seafarers asked to remain vigilant in Rescue 116 search

0
The Marine Institute’s ROV submarine carried out its last dive off Blackrock island today, and has left Blacksod bay on board the Irish Lights vessel the Granuaile. However G[...]
10 Apr 2017

Jobs boost for Letterkenny as Iceland prepares to open new store

0
Letterkenny is in line for a jobs boost after food retailer Iceland pledged to create 270 new jobs in a €12 million investment in nine new stores in Ireland this year. A new store [...]
10 Apr 2017

Young people in Donegal waiting over a year to access Mental Health Services

0
Donegal is one of the county’s with the longest delays in young people accessing Mental Health Services with some waiting over 12 Months to be seen. The CHO Area 1, which inc[...]
10 Apr 2017

Manus Deery was “totally innocent” – Coroner

0
    A coroner has said 15 year old Manus Deery, who was shot dead by the British Army in May 1972, was “totally innocent”, and posed no threat. He was eating [...]
10 Apr 2017

Public vote underway to decide who will feature on Derry’s “Bus of Legends”

0
Translink says the “Bus of Legends”, which will celebrate two living legends in Derry, is to be unveiled on June 5th. A shortlist of six names has been drawn up by a ju[...]
10 Apr 2017

Council backing tourism training initiative for TY students

0
  Transition Year students from two schools in Donegal are to receive specialist training in tourism as part of a pilot programme being funded by Donegal County Council. The t[...]
10 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit