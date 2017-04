A man arrested at the weekend as part of the investigation into the murder of Andrew Allen in Buncrana five years ago remains in custody this morning.

The man in his 50s was arrested in the county on Saturday, and is being held at Letterkenny Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

24 year old Andrew Allen was shot dead in front of his partner at a house outside Buncrana on the 9th of February, 2012.