Union representatives at Bus Eireann are hopeful a resolution can be found at today’s talks.

Members have been locked in discussions at the Work Place Relations Commission all weekend in a bid to solve the long running dispute over cost cutting measures at the company.

Strike action at the bus network is now in its 18th day, with thousands of commuters and business effected across the country.

Dermot O’ Leary of the NBRU says they want a conclusion to the talks today…………