Declan Bonner’s brilliant Donegal team win Ulster U-21 title in style

Donegal are the Eirgrid Ulster U-21 Football Champions.

The Declan Bonner managed team were far too strong for their Derry counterparts and romped to a 3-17 to 0-13 win at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

Donegal now play Dublin in the All-Ireland U-21 Football semi-final this Saturday at Kingspan Breffni Park in Cavan with a 2pm throw-in.

Donegal led 1-8 to 0-7 at the break with Lorcan Connor (1-5) getting the first half goal.

In the second half, Donegal’s dominance became clearer.

Derry’s cause was not helped when they were reduced to 14 men after Oisin Duffin got a black card on top of a previous yellow.

Ethan O’Donnell got the second goal and Michael Carroll bagged the third late on as they won by 13 points.