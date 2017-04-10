logo



Council backing tourism training initiative for TY students

10 Apr 2017
by News Highland

 

Transition Year students from two schools in Donegal are to receive specialist training in tourism as part of a pilot programme being funded by Donegal County Council.

The training will be delivered through the LYIT School of Tourism in Killybegs, with the Abbey Vocational School in Donegal Town and St. Columba’s College in Stranorlar the two schools included in the first phase.

It’s hoped the scheme can be expanded to other schools shortly.

The council says following consultation with the tourism industry it showed that a significant number of senior second level students are employed in tourism and hospitality on a seasonal or part-time basis, most of whom have not received training.

Cllr Terence Slowey is Caithaoirleach of Donegal County Council…………..

*****************

Council statement in full –

Transition Year students in the Abbey Vocational School in Donegal Town and St. Columba’s College in Stranorlar are set to benefit from a new TY Tourism Training pilot project which was launched in the LYIT School of Tourism in Killybegs. 

Following consultation with the tourism industry it showed that a significant number of senior cycle second level students are employed in tourism/hospitality enterprises on a seasonal/part-time basis and the majority of the students do not received industry specific training and in many cases have a low level of awareness of tourism product knowledge and service skills. 

This training programme, which is funded by Donegal County Council, will be delivered by LYIT’s School of Tourism in Killybegs to Transition Year students one day per week over a four week period.    In total 40 students will be recruited onto the programme, 20 from each school.

The programme will address the issues which were raised by industry and stakeholders by focusing on training introduction to the tourism industry and the tourism product in County Donegal with specific focus on regional food, crafts and tourism activities along our section of the Wild Atlantic Way.  It will also look at restaurant service with an introduction to food hygiene and food handling and customer care within the tourism sector.

Like other service sectors, hospitality careers are often stereotyped as low-wage and entry-level with little opportunity for advancement. Consequently, qualified workers, especially youth, are unaware of the range of hospitality careers available.  With the hospitality industry’s growth rate increasing, the importance of finding good employees, especially youth workers, is a high priority.  The diverse range of activities offered by our tourism industry provides excellent job opportunities for people with varied skills and educational backgrounds. Jobs will be plentiful for first-time job seekers and seasonal workers.

Seamus Neely, Chief Executive, Donegal County Council stated that ‘the launch of the Wild Atlantic Way marketing initiative by Failte Ireland in 2014 has seen increased visitor numbers to Donegal and is delivering significant benefits to our tourism sector.  This project will compliment this initiative by focusing on training and up skilling our young seasonal workforce and giving them vital skills that will enable them to succeed in obtaining work in the sector’.

Cllr. Terence Slowey, Cathaoirleach, Donegal County Council said ‘this year alone, Donegal has increased its global brand, particularly with being named the ‘Coolest Place on the Planet’ by National Geographic so training is more important now than ever because the Hospitality & Tourism industry today, according to Failte Ireland, is one of Ireland’s growing industries.  The availability of a seasonal workforce is very welcome and vital to the trade; however, there is concern in relation to the low levels of training amongst this group as they are employed primarily in customer/tourist interfacing-service roles’.  ‘This is why Donegal County Council is delighted to be in a position to fund this training and while this will initially be offered on a pilot basis to two schools we hope this can be expanded upon in future’ he added.

