Yvonne McMonagle said her sights are fully set on getting the better of Galway in the league semi-final, after topping the division one table.

McMonagle was one of Donegal’s key players throughout the league and was in inspired form today as her side defeated Mayo.

Scoring two goals in Donegal’s 4-13 – 2-11, McMonagle said she was delighted to get the win, but she is now focusing on the next game…