Ulster Senior League wide open after Letterkenny Rovers win

If Cockhill Celtic defeated Letterkenny Rovers they would have moved within a point of back – to – back Ulster Senior League titles, but football is unpredictable as Rovers manager Eamon McConigley explains after his team’s win.

It was the Letterkenny side which came out on top to move within three points of the league leaders.

If they are to be in contention of an upset however, they will need to win the rest of their games and need Cockhill to slip up somewhere along the lines.

While McConigley admits it is unlikely, there is still a chance for them if his team concentrate on getting their own performances right.

He praised his players attitudes throughout the season and believes they have the drive to keep pressure on Cockhill..