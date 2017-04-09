Inishowen league qualify for Oscar Traynor final in dramatic fashion

The Inishowen league select are through to the Oscar Traynor Trophy final after a dramatic win over Limerick, in Maginn Park today.

A tight encounter throughout went scoreless for the first 90 minutes and extra-time was needed to settle the game.

Limerick dealt the first blow just minutes into the the first half of added time and looked on their way to victory.

There was late drama however when substitute Terence Doherty fired home deep into injury time in the second half to bring the game level.

Penalties were next for the sides and advantage went to Limerick when Inishowen’s first kicker fluffed his lines.

However, two penalty saves from the Inishowen keeper was enough to bring the game back in their favour and send them through to yet another Oscar Traynor final.

After the game, manager Dermot O’Brien said his players deserve credit for digging deep having gone behind…