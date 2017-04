New Government measures designed to protect the Community Employment Scheme has been welcomed in Donegal.

An additional 1,700 places have been announced for Donegal along with amendments to age limits.

The entry age for CE Schemes has been reduced from 25 to 21 while those over 55 years of age will be allowed to remain on CE for three years.

Minister Joe McHugh says it is evident that such schemes contribute to the decrease in the unemployment rate which is down now to 6.4%: