logo



Donegal ladies top division one after win

09 Apr 2017
by admin

Donegal Ladies finish on top of the division one table after their comprehensive win over Mayo, earlier today.

Donegal went into the game – which was rescheduled earlier in the season due to a bereavement – knowing that if they won they would go ahead of Cork on points difference.

Manager Michael Naughton said earlier in the weekend that the ladies would play for the win, and after a Yvonne McMonagle inspired performance, they came away with the three points.

The ladies now go into the sem-final where they meet Galway.

After the game, Michael Naughton said that topping the table is what his team deserved for their performances throughout the year…

More Sport

Ulster Senior League wide open after Letterkenny Rovers win

0
If Cockhill Celtic defeated Letterkenny Rovers they would have moved within a point of back – to – back Ulster Senior League titles, but football is unpredictable as Ro[...]
09 Apr 2017

Yvonne McMonagle reacts to comprehensive win

0
Yvonne McMonagle said her sights are fully set on getting the better of Galway in the league semi-final, after topping the division one table. McMonagle was one of Donegal’s [...]
09 Apr 2017

Donegal ladies top division one after win

0
Donegal Ladies finish on top of the division one table after their comprehensive win over Mayo, earlier today. Donegal went into the game – which was rescheduled earlier in t[...]
09 Apr 2017

Inishowen league qualify for Oscar Traynor final in dramatic fashion

0
The Inishowen league select are through to the Oscar Traynor Trophy final after a dramatic win over Limerick, in Maginn Park today. A tight encounter throughout went scoreless for [...]
09 Apr 2017

Declan Bonner urging fans to travel in support of the under-21’s

0
Donegal under-21 manager Declan Bonner has urged fans to travel to the Ulster final, tomorrow. There was anger shown by both sets of fans at the choice of the Athletics grounds, Ar[...]
09 Apr 2017

Athletics Review: Patsy McGonagle fears the loss of 50k race

0
In our athletics review this weekend, our Athletics correspondent said that he fears that the 50k race will be removed from the Olympic games roster. With the build up already unde[...]
09 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit