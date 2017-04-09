Donegal ladies top division one after win

Donegal Ladies finish on top of the division one table after their comprehensive win over Mayo, earlier today.

Donegal went into the game – which was rescheduled earlier in the season due to a bereavement – knowing that if they won they would go ahead of Cork on points difference.

Manager Michael Naughton said earlier in the weekend that the ladies would play for the win, and after a Yvonne McMonagle inspired performance, they came away with the three points.

The ladies now go into the sem-final where they meet Galway.

After the game, Michael Naughton said that topping the table is what his team deserved for their performances throughout the year…