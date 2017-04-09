Donegal background staff provides insight to venue choice

A member of Donegal’s background staff has shed some light on the controversial choice to play the Ulster under-21 final in the Athletics Grounds in Armagh.

Mick McGrath, who is in charge of logistics for the under-21 panel has revealed that there were many venues discussed before the decision on Armagh was made.

McGrath told Highland Sunday Sport that Donegal had offered the Ulster council to do a coin toss between Celtic Park and Ballybofey, but Derry rejected this offer.

Brewster Park and Healy Park were the next venues up for choice, but with the All-Ireland rounds in coming weeks, the council did not want to risk choosing a venue that had previously been unplayable.

St. Tiarnach’s Park, Clones was also discussed, but the lack of floodlights ruled the stadium out immediately.

As a result, Armagh was the chosen venue for the Ulster clash, much to the anger of the fans.

McGrath said he understood the frustration of the fans but urged them to make the trip to support the team…