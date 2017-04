Donegal under-21 manager Declan Bonner has urged fans to travel to the Ulster final, tomorrow.

There was anger shown by both sets of fans at the choice of the Athletics grounds, Armagh as the venue.

It was reported that Donegal had offered a coin toss to stage the final, but it is understood that Derry turned it down.

Ahead of the game, Bonner said that support in the game is vital and asked fans to make the trip to support the team…