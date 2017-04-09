Athletics Review: Patsy McGonagle fears the loss of 50k race

In our athletics review this weekend, our Athletics correspondent said that he fears that the 50k race will be removed from the Olympic games roster.

With the build up already underway for Tokyo, Donegal Olympian Brendan Boyce was presented with a dilemma that his race may not be included.

Boyce, who has represented Ireland in the 50k walking race in Rio and London, has already begun his training for Tokyo.

In his round-up of all the athletics action across the Northwest, Patsy said he fears the worst for Boyce…