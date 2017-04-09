All county league Results – April 9

AllSportStore.com Division 1
Fri, 07 Apr,
Naomh Conáil 2-13 V 0-12 Milford,
Sun, 09 Apr,
Gaoth Dobhair V Bundoran PP
Dungloe V St Michael’s , PP
St Eunan’s 2-12 V 0-07 Glenswilly ,
Four Masters 0-05 V 2-07 Kilcar
AllSportStore.com Division 2
Sun, 09 Apr,
Malin 1-15 V 1-06 Sean Mac Cumhaill
Buncrana V Ardara OFF
Glenfin V Killybegs OFF
Termon V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon OFF
Naomh Columba V Cloughaneely OFF
AllSportStore.com Division 3
Sat, 08 Apr,
Moville V Letterkenny Gaels
Naomh Bríd V Red Hughs
Downings V Naomh Ultan
Sun, 09 Apr
Burt V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses
Fanad Gaels 0-05 V 1-10 St Naul’s
AllSportStore.com Division 4
Sat, 08 Apr
Urris 0-09 V 0-10 Naomh Pádraig Muff
Na Rossa 2-09 V 1-10 Convoy
Naomh Pádraig Lifford 1-09 V 2-11 Naomh Colmcille
Sun, 09 Apr,
Carndonagh V Robert Emmets
AllSportStore.com Division 5
Sat, 08 Apr,
Sean Mac Cumhaill 0-08 V 0-10 St Eunan’s
Naomh Conáil V Glenswilly
Glenfin 1-09 V 1-14 Naomh Columba
Ardara 1-06 V 2-11 Pettigo