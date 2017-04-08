Ollie Horgan questions inconsistent officials

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan said that he was disappointed with his side’s performance against Dundalk last night, but questioned some decisions made by officials.

Harps fell to a 2-0 defeat to the league holders after two goals from David McMillan, in Ballybofey last night.

During the goal, Finn Harps arguably could have been awarded a penalty and Dundalk’s second goal was contested for offside.

While Horgan said he was disappointed with some of the ‘mistakes’ made by the referee, the Harps boss admitted the best team won.

‘There were mistakes made by the officials…but it’s still no excuse.”…