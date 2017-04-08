‘No Excuse’ for Finn Park surface – Stephen Kenny

Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny praised Ollie Horgan for improving his Harps squad from last year, but said their pitch must improve if they want to get the best out of their new signings.

Kenny said that last year’s Harps squad would probably get relegated from the league this year, following his side’s 2-0 away win in Ballybofey last night.

Dundalk played a much changed side against Harps last night due to injuries, but it was a comfortable victory for the Lilywhites.

After the game, Kenny was critical of the pitch and said there was no excuse for the surface being so poor…