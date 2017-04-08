logo



‘No Excuse’ for Finn Park surface – Stephen Kenny

08 Apr 2017
by admin

Dundalk Manager Stephen Kenny

Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny praised Ollie Horgan for improving his Harps squad from last year, but said their pitch must improve if they want to get the best out of their new signings.

Kenny said that last year’s Harps squad would probably get relegated from the league this year, following his side’s 2-0 away win in Ballybofey last night.

Dundalk played a much changed side against Harps last night due to injuries, but it was a comfortable victory for the Lilywhites.

After the game, Kenny was critical of the pitch and said there was no excuse for the surface being so poor…

Kenny Shiels disappointed with performance against Cork

0
Derry City manager Kenny Shiels said that Cork City showed more desire and commitment than his side in their league of Ireland clash, in Turner’s Cross last night. Cork were [...]
08 Apr 2017

Michael Duffy settling into League of Ireland life

0
Michael Duffy was happy to come away with all three points when his Dundalk side traveled to Finn Park last night. With wholesale changes taking place at Dundalk at the start of th[...]
08 Apr 2017

Ollie Horgan questions inconsistent officials

0
Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan said that he was disappointed with his side’s performance against Dundalk last night, but questioned some decisions made by officials. Harps f[...]
08 Apr 2017

McMillan double gives Dundalk the win over Harps

0
Dave McMillan struck twice for Dundalk as the champions claimed the points from Friday night’s Premier Division meeting at Finn Park. The striker opened the scoring on 33 minutes, [...]
07 Apr 2017

Derry City lose second game on the trot

0
Derry City lost their second game of the season tonight, losing out 3-0 to Cork City, in Turners Cross. After disappointment against Bray last weekend, Derry made the long journey [...]
07 Apr 2017

