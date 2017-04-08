Michael Duffy settling into League of Ireland life

Michael Duffy was happy to come away with all three points when his Dundalk side traveled to Finn Park last night.

With wholesale changes taking place at Dundalk at the start of the year, Duffy was added to the ranks by manager Stephen Kenny and has featured throughout this year.

The former Derry City and Celtic man is settling into league of Ireland football following his ‘hectic’ January switch and told Diarmaid Doherty that he was settling in well.

The Derry man had a frustrating stem at Celtic, failing to make an appearance for the first team over two years but has appeared in all eight games so far for the Lilywhites…