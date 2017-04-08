logo



Michael Duffy settling into League of Ireland life

08 Apr 2017
by admin

Michael Duffy was happy to come away with all three points when his Dundalk side traveled to Finn Park last night.

With wholesale changes taking place at Dundalk at the start of the year, Duffy was added to the ranks by manager Stephen Kenny and has featured throughout this year.

The former Derry City and Celtic man is settling into league of Ireland football following his ‘hectic’ January switch and told Diarmaid Doherty that he was settling in well.

The Derry man had a frustrating stem at Celtic, failing to make an appearance for the first team over two years but has appeared in all eight games so far for the Lilywhites…

 

 

 

More Sport

Kenny Shiels disappointed with performance against Cork

0
Derry City manager Kenny Shiels said that Cork City showed more desire and commitment than his side in their league of Ireland clash, in Turner’s Cross last night. Cork were [...]
08 Apr 2017

Michael Duffy settling into League of Ireland life

0
Michael Duffy was happy to come away with all three points when his Dundalk side traveled to Finn Park last night. With wholesale changes taking place at Dundalk at the start of th[...]
08 Apr 2017

‘No Excuse’ for Finn Park surface – Stephen Kenny

0
Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny praised Ollie Horgan for improving his Harps squad from last year, but said their pitch must improve if they want to get the best out of their new sig[...]
08 Apr 2017

Ollie Horgan questions inconsistent officials

0
Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan said that he was disappointed with his side’s performance against Dundalk last night, but questioned some decisions made by officials. Harps f[...]
08 Apr 2017

McMillan double gives Dundalk the win over Harps

0
Dave McMillan struck twice for Dundalk as the champions claimed the points from Friday night’s Premier Division meeting at Finn Park. The striker opened the scoring on 33 minutes, [...]
07 Apr 2017

Derry City lose second game on the trot

0
Derry City lost their second game of the season tonight, losing out 3-0 to Cork City, in Turners Cross. After disappointment against Bray last weekend, Derry made the long journey [...]
07 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit