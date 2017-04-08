Kenny Shiels disappointed with performance against Cork

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels said that Cork City showed more desire and commitment than his side in their league of Ireland clash, in Turner’s Cross last night.

Cork were comfortable winners thanks to goals from Garry Buckley, Karl Sheppard and Seanie Maguire.

The result means Cork have a 100% record in the league this year and sit comfortably at the top of the table; while Derry drop down to fourth place.

After the game, Shiels said that the best team won on the night and that he expects more from his team…