GAA Preview: “We’re going for the win” – Michael Naughton

Donegal ladies manager Michael Naughton said that his side will be going into the final round of league fixtures looking for the win.

The ladies face Mayo tomorrow, and a win would see them top the division one table in their first year back in the top flight.

Naughton’s side moved into poll position for a semi-final spot after beating All-Ireland Champions Cork, last weekend.

As a result, a draw tomorrow would be enough to see them through to the knockout stages, but Naughton said they will go out to win the game.

He told Tom Comack that to the top the division one table would be a just reward for how the ladies performed so far..