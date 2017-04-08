GAA Preview: Derry under-21 manager Fergal McCusker

Derry under-21 manager Fergal McCusker said that they have been looking closely at Donegal ahead of their meeting in the Ulster Championship final, on Monday evening.

McCusker said that going into the game, Donegal will be favourites after their run to the final but his team will put it up to them nonetheless.

He told Tom Comack that the tight schedule hasn’t allowed them to prepare fully for the final and that the build up to the match will be more of a recovery from their semi-final match..

Donegal v Derry Ulster U21 C’Ship Final at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh will be LIVE on Highland Radio this Monday evening.

Join Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh on air and online at www.highlandradio.com for full live match coverage from 7.50pm in association with Gal Oil, Clady Bridge, Castlefin.