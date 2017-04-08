GAA Preview: Declan Bonner looks ahead to under-21 Ulster Final

Donegal under-21 manager Declan Bonner is looking forward to rekindling the rivalry between Derry and Donegal when they meet in the Ulster Championship final, on Monday night.

His side have had a difficult run to the final, overcoming Tyrone in a reply and defeating Cavan on Wednesday night.

Derry will provide a different challenge for Donegal, according to Bonner, who said his side have a tough task ahead.

“We know we have a tough task ahead of us, but it’s one we’re looking forward to and it’s where we want to be.”, he said.

The choice of the Athletic grounds in Armagh has frustrated fans from both sides, but Bonner has urged Donegal fans to travel in numbers and support the youngsters..

Donegal v Derry Ulster U21 C’Ship Final at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh will be LIVE on Highland Radio this Monday evening.

