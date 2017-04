Donegal overcame an eight-point deficit to defeat Antrim, in the Ulster Minor league, in O’Donnell Park.

Shaun-Paul Barrett’s side struggled in the first half taking 18 minutes to register their first score and they trailed by 2-04 – 1-01 at halftime.

Goals from Oisin Gallen – who had a fine game for Donegal scoring 1-05 – and Keelan McGroddy pulled the game back into the home side’s favour.

A strong second half performance was enough to see them overturn the deficit and come away with the win.