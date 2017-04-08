Donegal hurlers beaten by Antrim

Donegal hurler’s missed out on an Ulster Championship final following their defeat to Antrim, in Celtic Park, today.

Ardal McDermott’s men started the game well and pushed Antrim hard for the opening 20 mins, but two goals in a row from Antrim gave them a strong advantage going into the second half.

They took advantage of the lead and started to dominate proceedings with some good scoring.

Antrim finished second in division 2A this season and gap between the sides was evident in the end with Antrim running in easy winners.

Final Score:

Antrim: 3-24 (33)

Donegal: 1-10 (13)