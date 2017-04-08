Dermot O’Brien looking to go all the way in Oscar Traynor Trophy

Inishowen League manager Dermot O’Brien is looking to surpass Limerick & district league, in the Oscar Traynor competition this weekend.

The Inishowen side have made it to five semi-final’s in the competition and won the competition in 2015, something O’Brien is hoping to emulate again this year.

With their consistency in the competition, O’Brien said that there is now no excuses for his team who need to perform.

Ahead of the game, they have had some boosts to the squad which has left O’Brien confident going into the clash, in Maginn Park…