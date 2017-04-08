logo



City of Derry well beaten by Armagh

08 Apr 2017
by admin

City of Derry were well beaten in the All Ireland league division 2B today, losing out 48 – 13 to Armagh, in Judges Road.

Going into the game, it was an important clash for Armagh who are currently fighting for the top spot in the division, while Derry sit mid-table.

And, in the end they came away comfortable winners after a strong showing.

Also in action today, today were Omagh who took on Ballina in the All Ireland qualifier round robin.

Omagh came out 7-17 winners as their search for promotion continues.

 

More Sport

Ardal McDermott proud of performance despite defeat

0
Donegal hurling  manager Ardal McDermott said that he was happy with his team’s ‘battling’ performance against a tough opponent. The hurlers came out heavy losers[...]
08 Apr 2017

Donegal minors come from behind to win

0
Donegal overcame an eight-point deficit to defeat Antrim, in the Ulster Minor league, in O’Donnell Park. Shaun-Paul Barrett’s side struggled in the first half taking 18[...]
08 Apr 2017

Donegal Junior League Results – 8th April

0
Old Orchard Sat Reserve Division Cappry Rovers 6 vs 2 Erne Wanderers FC Donegal Town FC Reserves 0 vs 4 Castlefin Celtic Drumoghill FC Res 4 vs 1 Glenree United FC Glenea United Re[...]
08 Apr 2017

Dermot O’Brien looking to go all the way in Oscar Traynor Trophy

0
Inishowen League manager Dermot O’Brien is looking to surpass Limerick & district league, in the Oscar Traynor competition this weekend. The Inishowen side have made it t[...]
08 Apr 2017

Donegal hurlers beaten by Antrim

0
Donegal hurler’s missed out on an Ulster Championship final following their defeat to Antrim, in Celtic Park, today. Ardal McDermott’s men started the game well and pus[...]
08 Apr 2017

City of Derry well beaten by Armagh

0
City of Derry were well beaten in the All Ireland league division 2B today, losing out 48 – 13 to Armagh, in Judges Road. Going into the game, it was an important clash for A[...]
08 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit