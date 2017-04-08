City of Derry well beaten by Armagh

City of Derry were well beaten in the All Ireland league division 2B today, losing out 48 – 13 to Armagh, in Judges Road.

Going into the game, it was an important clash for Armagh who are currently fighting for the top spot in the division, while Derry sit mid-table.

And, in the end they came away comfortable winners after a strong showing.

Also in action today, today were Omagh who took on Ballina in the All Ireland qualifier round robin.

Omagh came out 7-17 winners as their search for promotion continues.