Callum’s Run 5k, Buncrana – Results

|Callum’s Run 5k 2017
|Place
|Bib
|Name
|Gender
|AG
|Club
|Time
|1.
|514
|Keith Shiels
|m
|M40
|Foyle Valley AC
|16:32,4
|2.
|515
|Ciara Toner
|f
|FO
|Springwell RC
|18:56,6
|3.
|633
|Adam Whoriskey
|m
|MJ
|Inishowen AC
|20:08,5
|4.
|513
|Evelyn Mc Ginley
|f
|F40
|Inishowen AC
|20:31,8
|5.
|543
|Sarah Kelly
|f
|FJ
|Inishowen AC
|20:41,5
|6.
|604
|Knzyztot Budaj
|m
|M40
|22:32,9
|7.
|677
|Denis Kelly
|m
|MO
|23:04,1
|8.
|509
|Daithí Mc Colgan
|m
|MO
|23:12,4
|9.
|557
|Seamus Baldrick
|m
|MO
|Inish Fitness
|23:18,9
|10.
|603
|Adrian Callaghan
|m
|M40
|Letterkenny AC
|23:25,3
|11.
|536
|Leo Sheehy
|m
|M40
|23:40,9
|12.
|671
|Ronan Doherty
|m
|MO
|23:43,2
|13.
|621
|Jonathon Adair
|m
|MO
|23:49,7
|14.
|595
|Ryan Mulvany
|m
|MO
|23:54,0
|15.
|601
|James Mc Laughlin
|m
|MO
|23:54,8
|16.
|693
|Danny McDaid
|m
|MJ
|24:17,1
|17.
|568
|Paul Woods
|m
|M50
|24:33,9
|18.
|578
|Johnny Lynch
|m
|MO
|Lynch Fitness
|24:44,3
|19.
|617
|Bernard Doherty
|m
|M40
|24:53,3
|20.
|511
|Gary Mc Monagle
|m
|M40
|BLAST
|25:20,1
|21.
|512
|Denis Mc Daid
|m
|M50
|25:21,3
|22.
|593
|Mickey Healy
|m
|M40
|25:59,6
|23.
|561
|Shaun Henderson
|m
|MO
|26:15,0
|24.
|620
|Noel Doherty Newman
|m
|MO
|26:33,7
|25.
|551
|Shannen Mc Dermott
|f
|FJ
|Inishowen AC
|27:00,4
|26.
|586
|Stephen Quigley
|m
|M40
|27:05,4
|27.
|634
|Erin Whoriskey
|f
|FJ
|Inishowen AC
|27:05,4
|28.
|632
|Joanne Whoriskey
|f
|F40
|Inishowen AC
|27:13,9
|29.
|638
|Laura O Connell
|f
|FO
|Inish Fitness
|28:12,0
|30.
|613
|Aoibheann Mc Colgan
|f
|FO
|28:22,4
|31.
|612
|Sean Mc Colgan
|m
|MO
|28:23,0
|32.
|626
|Kornelija Degimgite
|f
|FJ
|28:51,0
|33.
|694
|Harry McDaid
|m
|MJ
|29:11,2
|34.
|545
|Marie Mc Sherrrey
|f
|F40
|29:30,6
|35.
|569
|Brendan Logue
|m
|M40
|29:31,5
|36.
|600
|Sheena Brennan
|f
|FO
|30:20,0
|37.
|532
|Lusai Brennan
|f
|FJ
|30:20,2
|38.
|531
|Ros Brennan
|f
|FO
|30:20,6
|39.
|585
|John Barry Quigley
|m
|MJ
|30:39,3
|40.
|505
|Kathleen Doherty
|f
|F60
|30:41,3
|41.
|599
|Patricia Mc Laughlin
|f
|F40
|30:41,4
|42.
|523
|Sinéad Shaw
|f
|F40
|30:48,8
|43.
|583
|Aisling Henderson
|f
|FO
|31:11,1
|44.
|566
|Ciara Gillespie
|f
|FJ
|31:13,3
|45.
|564
|Rachael Gillespie
|f
|FJ
|31:13,3
|46.
|565
|Monica Gillespie
|f
|FO
|31:14,1
|47.
|577
|Josie Gallagher
|f
|F40
|31:15,6
|48.
|575
|Noel Mc Gann
|m
|M50
|31:27,6
|49.
|590
|Seán Kelly
|m
|MO
|31:49,8
|50.
|529
|Conor Parke
|m
|MJ
|32:44,7
|51.
|526
|Gregory Parke
|m
|M40
|32:45,5
|52.
|655
|Elaine Fallon
|f
|F40
|34:46,7
|53.
|597
|Trina Mhic Dhonaill
|f
|F40
|Inishowen AC
|37:12,2
|54.
|596
|Elizabeth Mc Daid
|f
|F40
|Inishowen AC
|37:12,2
|55.
|598
|Muireann Nic Dhonall
|f
|FO
|Inishowen AC
|37:12,4
|56.
|549
|Noel Mc Laughlin
|m
|M40
|38:37,1
|57.
|548
|Neil Mc Laughlin
|m
|MJ
|38:37,2
|58.
|681
|Dayna Harkin
|f
|FJ
|40:06,4
|59.
|680
|Joanne Harkin
|f
|F40
|40:06,6
|60.
|594
|Demi Mc Carron
|f
|MO
|41:03,8
|61.
|687
|Rachael Keany
|f
|FJ
|41:22,3
|62.
|544
|Eunan Mc Sheffrey
|m
|M40
|41:35,3
|63.
|582
|Jude Doyle
|m
|MJ
|41:36,9
|64.
|516
|Dylan Clarke
|m
|MO
|41:37,0
|65.
|581
|Marie Clare Doyle
|f
|FO
|41:50,1
|66.
|519
|Ange Gallanagh
|f
|F40
|41:50,1
|67.
|520
|Helen Doherty
|f
|F60
|41:50,3
|68.
|537
|Emma Sheehy
|f
|FJ
|43:21,9
|69.
|535
|Aisling Sheehy
|f
|FO
|43:42,4
|70.
|629
|Sharon Campbell
|f
|FO
|43:45,6
|71.
|631
|Bridie Mc Dermott
|f
|F40
|43:45,9
|72.
|636
|Elizabeth Doherty
|f
|F40
|43:54,3
|73.
|637
|Mary Devlin
|f
|F40
|43:54,3
|74.
|689
|Aidan Doherty
|m
|MJ
|43:59,4
|75.
|690
|Colin Doherty
|m
|M50
|43:59,9
|76.
|691
|Elaine Doherty
|f
|F40
|44:02,2
|77.
|559
|Kelvin Mc Nulty
|m
|MO
|44:34,3
|78.
|558
|Emma Mc Nulty
|f
|FO
|44:34,7
|79.
|623
|Vilija Kasparaviciute
|f
|FO
|45:00,6
|80.
|625
|Jurate Narmonte
|f
|FO
|45:00,9
|81.
|624
|Justina Umbrasaite
|f
|FO
|45:01,7
|82.
|567
|Margaret Mc Daid
|f
|FO
|45:05,1
|83.
|510
|Margaret O Brien
|f
|F50
|45:05,2
|84.
|524
|Maureen Loughrey
|f
|FO
|45:08,2
|85.
|521
|Martin Mullan
|m
|M50
|45:10,7
|86.
|627
|Niamh Clerkin
|f
|FJ
|47:33,3
|87.
|628
|Jordan Roulston
|m
|MO
|47:33,4
|88.
|622
|Cecilia Adair
|f
|FO
|47:48,3
|89.
|552
|Orla Mc Dermott
|f
|MJ
|47:48,5
|90.
|550
|Mairead Mc Dermott
|f
|F40
|47:48,6
|91.
|542
|Shay Duncan
|m
|MJ
|47:49,5
|92.
|541
|Ross Duncan
|m
|MJ
|47:49,9
|93.
|644
|James DIver
|m
|M40
|47:50,2
|94.
|669
|Jackie Henderson
|m
|MO
|47:52,8
|95.
|576
|Geraldine Mc Gann
|f
|F50
|47:53,9
|96.
|630
|Janette Mc Laughlin
|f
|F40
|47:54,0
|97.
|618
|Daniel Mc Gonigle
|m
|MO
|47:54,4
|98.
|554
|Samantha Baldrick
|f
|F40
|48:13,2
|99.
|553
|Francina O Sullivan
|f
|FO
|48:13,4
|100.
|501
|Brendan Mc Daid
|m
|MO
|iCare
|48:19,8
|101.
|588
|Eileen Mc Dermott
|f
|F50
|48:20,3
|102.
|648
|Adam Moody
|m
|M40
|48:35,3
|103.
|651
|Fionn Gallagher
|m
|MJ
|48:35,5
|104.
|534
|Lisa Boyce
|f
|FO
|48:40,0
|105.
|533
|Pam Boyce
|f
|F50
|48:40,1
|106.
|556
|Agnes Doherty
|f
|FJ
|48:44,9
|107.
|555
|Orla Treacy
|f
|FJ
|48:44,9
|108.
|573
|Ruan Gill
|m
|MJ
|Sonas
|49:07,1
|109.
|611
|Karen Bradley
|f
|F50
|49:35,0
|110.
|508
|Carol Irwin
|f
|FO
|49:35,3
|111.
|504
|George Mc Dermott
|m
|M40
|49:42,1
|112.
|641
|Jack Murray
|m
|MO
|49:42,3
|113.
|642
|Padraig MacLoughlainn
|m
|M40
|49:42,5
|114.
|591
|Bridie Grant
|f
|F50
|Sonas
|50:03,0
|115.
|587
|Marie Devlin
|f
|F40
|50:03,2
|116.
|2570
|Cathy Doherty
|f
|F40
|50:03,7
|117.
|506
|Sorcha Mc Laughlin
|f
|FO
|Sonas
|50:18,2
|118.
|592
|Caoimhe Grant
|f
|FJ
|Sonas
|50:19,2
|119.
|683
|Lucy Herron
|f
|FJ
|50:22,5
|120.
|503
|Gillian Grant
|f
|F40
|50:43,5
|121.
|640
|Shaun Friel
|m
|MO
|52:21,6
|122.
|602
|Janey Mc Laughlin
|f
|FO
|52:21,9
|123.
|619
|Rachel Donaghey
|f
|FO
|52:21,9
|124.
|672
|Ciara Doherty
|f
|FO
|52:37,1
|125.
|616
|Niamh Gallagher
|f
|FO
|52:37,3
|126.
|639
|Caitriona Mc Laughlin
|f
|FO
|52:37,6
|127.
|609
|Sharon Henderson
|f
|F40
|53:17,2
|128.
|610
|Seamus Henderson
|m
|M40
|53:17,6
|129.
|606
|John Doherty
|m
|MO
|53:17,9
|130.
|605
|Shiela Mc Colgan
|f
|FO
|53:18,9
|131.
|649
|Margaret Gallagher
|f
|F50
|53:21,0
|132.
|650
|Roisin Moody
|f
|FJ
|53:46,9
|133.
|647
|Aoibh Gallagher
|f
|FJ
|53:47,0
|134.
|607
|Leanne Hegarty Mc Daid
|f
|FJ
|54:03,3
|135.
|645
|Danielle Dawson
|f
|FJ
|54:08,0
|136.
|661
|Fionnuala Marston
|f
|F40
|54:12,7
|137.
|589
|Margaret Mc Carron
|f
|FO
|54:12,8
|138.
|527
|Ronan Parke
|m
|MJ
|54:59,9
|139.
|608
|Angela Mc Daid
|f
|FO
|55:04,1
|140.
|646
|Pauline McDaid
|f
|F40
|55:04,4
|141.
|528
|Matthew Parke
|m
|MJ
|55:13,2
|142.
|635
|Dianne Rahim
|f
|FO
|55:13,7
|143.
|686
|Aaron Keany
|m
|M40
|55:14,0
|144.
|525
|Linda Parke
|f
|F40
|55:14,8
|145.
|685
|Susan Keany
|f
|F40
|55:14,8
|146.
|562
|Geraldine Henderson
|f
|F50
|55:29,0
|147.
|673
|Marie McDaid
|m
|M40
|55:36,5
|148.
|517
|Sean White
|m
|M40
|55:37,2
|149.
|572
|Arlene Gill
|f
|FO
|55:39,4
|150.
|658
|Pauline Mcloskey
|f
|FO
|55:39,7
|151.
|659
|Laura McCloskey
|f
|FO
|55:40,1
|152.
|660
|Geraldine McMonagle
|f
|F50
|55:40,4
|153.
|695
|Michael Doherty
|m
|MO
|55:42,2
|154.
|692
|Maureen McDaid
|f
|FO
|55:45,0
|155.
|698
|Almudena Gestera
|f
|FO
|55:58,9
|156.
|530
|Julie Mc Daid
|f
|F50
|58:52,9
|157.
|574
|Tessie Mc Laughlin
|f
|FO
|59:25,5
|158.
|580
|Cliodhna Gallagher
|f
|FO
|59:34,1
|159.
|579
|Caroline Barber
|f
|FO
|59:34,5
|160.
|615
|Niamh Craig
|f
|FJ
|59:34,7
|161.
|522
|Sinead Barber
|f
|MO
|Sonas
|59:38,5
|162.
|571
|Aoife Doherty
|f
|FJ
|59:39,0
|163.
|614
|Leonie Craig
|f
|FO
|59:43,0
|164.
|679
|Trina Muckian
|f
|FO
|59:43,2
|165.
|538
|Sarah Sheehy
|f
|FJ
|60:38,7
|166.
|682
|Stella Keany
|f
|FJ
|60:38,8
|167.
|696
|Darraagh Fullerton
|m
|MJ
|60:39,8
|168.
|643
|Breege Fullerton
|f
|F40
|60:59,9
|169.
|670
|Margaret Henderson
|f
|FO
|61:00,0
|170.
|539
|Margaret Gallagher
|f
|F50
|61:18,5
|171.
|540
|Anne Gallagher
|f
|F40
|61:18,6
|172.
|666
|Grace McFadden
|f
|FJ
|61:22,5
|173.
|667
|Laura Lavery
|f
|FJ
|61:23,1
|174.
|664
|Emma Lavery
|f
|FJ
|61:23,9
|175.
|700
|Marianne Fullerton
|f
|FO
|61:42,0
|176.
|699
|John Fullerton
|m
|MO
|61:42,4
|177.
|697
|Sofia Fullerton
|f
|FJ
|61:42,4
|178.
|652
|Bronagh Diver
|f
|FJ
|61:48,8
|179.
|653
|Aine Doherty
|f
|FO
|61:49,0
|180.
|662
|Caroline Hegarty
|f
|FO
|61:49,5
|181.
|654
|Niamh Diver
|f
|FO
|61:49,6
|182.
|665
|Fiona Lavery
|f
|FO
|61:51,7
|183.
|668
|Anne Lavery
|f
|FO
|61:55,9
|184.
|663
|Doreen Friel
|f
|F40
|61:56,0
|185.
|657
|Jill Doherty
|f
|FO
|63:19,9
|186.
|656
|Lisa Henderson
|f
|FO
|63:20,1
|187.
|547
|Deirdre Dale
|f
|FO
|67:20,4
|188.
|546
|Peter Dale
|m
|M60
|67:22,3
|189.
|703
|Patricia Gallagher
|f
|FO
|69:02,5
|190.
|702
|Anne Gallagher
|f
|FO
|69:03,0
|191.
|675
|Anna Marie Kely
|f
|FJ
|70:41,5
|192.
|674
|Cliona Kelly
|f
|FJ
|70:42,4
|193.
|678
|Darragh Kelly
|m
|MJ
|70:42,5
|194.
|676
|Anna Kelly
|f
|FO
|70:46,1
|195.
|701
|Bridget McGill
|f
|FO
|74:19,9
|196.
|560
|Gerard Mc Gonagle
|m
|Male 70+
|74:20,4
- Home
- News & Sport
- Entertainment
- Obituaries
- On Air
- Shaun Doherty Show
- Book Online
- Extra
- Two Men Rescued After Drifting Out To Sea In Inflatable Dinghy
- Bridal Party Fall Into Lake As Jetty Collapses
- Factor 50 Won’t Protect This Sunbather
- Local Elections
- Secret Sound May
- Car Crashes Into Street Lights During ‘Rally’
- Shane Filan on Highland Drive
- Hot Country Music Awards
- The Audition
- Photo Gallery
- Win