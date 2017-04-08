logo



Callum’s Run 5k, Buncrana – Results

08 Apr 2017
by admin

Callum’s Run 5k 2017
Place Bib Name Gender AG Club Time
1. 514 Keith Shiels m M40 Foyle Valley AC 16:32,4
2. 515 Ciara Toner f FO Springwell RC 18:56,6
3. 633 Adam Whoriskey m MJ Inishowen AC 20:08,5
4. 513 Evelyn Mc Ginley f F40 Inishowen AC 20:31,8
5. 543 Sarah Kelly f FJ Inishowen AC 20:41,5
6. 604 Knzyztot Budaj m M40 22:32,9
7. 677 Denis Kelly m MO 23:04,1
8. 509 Daithí Mc Colgan m MO 23:12,4
9. 557 Seamus Baldrick m MO Inish Fitness 23:18,9
10. 603 Adrian Callaghan m M40 Letterkenny AC 23:25,3
11. 536 Leo Sheehy m M40 23:40,9
12. 671 Ronan Doherty m MO 23:43,2
13. 621 Jonathon Adair m MO 23:49,7
14. 595 Ryan Mulvany m MO 23:54,0
15. 601 James Mc Laughlin m MO 23:54,8
16. 693 Danny McDaid m MJ 24:17,1
17. 568 Paul Woods m M50 24:33,9
18. 578 Johnny Lynch m MO Lynch Fitness 24:44,3
19. 617 Bernard Doherty m M40 24:53,3
20. 511 Gary Mc Monagle m M40 BLAST 25:20,1
21. 512 Denis Mc Daid m M50 25:21,3
22. 593 Mickey Healy m M40 25:59,6
23. 561 Shaun Henderson m MO 26:15,0
24. 620 Noel Doherty Newman m MO 26:33,7
25. 551 Shannen Mc Dermott f FJ Inishowen AC 27:00,4
26. 586 Stephen Quigley m M40 27:05,4
27. 634 Erin Whoriskey f FJ Inishowen AC 27:05,4
28. 632 Joanne Whoriskey f F40 Inishowen AC 27:13,9
29. 638 Laura O Connell f FO Inish Fitness 28:12,0
30. 613 Aoibheann Mc Colgan f FO 28:22,4
31. 612 Sean Mc Colgan m MO 28:23,0
32. 626 Kornelija Degimgite f FJ 28:51,0
33. 694 Harry McDaid m MJ 29:11,2
34. 545 Marie Mc Sherrrey f F40 29:30,6
35. 569 Brendan Logue m M40 29:31,5
36. 600 Sheena Brennan f FO 30:20,0
37. 532 Lusai Brennan f FJ 30:20,2
38. 531 Ros Brennan f FO 30:20,6
39. 585 John Barry Quigley m MJ 30:39,3
40. 505 Kathleen Doherty f F60 30:41,3
41. 599 Patricia Mc Laughlin f F40 30:41,4
42. 523 Sinéad Shaw f F40 30:48,8
43. 583 Aisling Henderson f FO 31:11,1
44. 566 Ciara Gillespie f FJ 31:13,3
45. 564 Rachael Gillespie f FJ 31:13,3
46. 565 Monica Gillespie f FO 31:14,1
47. 577 Josie Gallagher f F40 31:15,6
48. 575 Noel Mc Gann m M50 31:27,6
49. 590 Seán Kelly m MO 31:49,8
50. 529 Conor Parke m MJ 32:44,7
51. 526 Gregory Parke m M40 32:45,5
52. 655 Elaine Fallon f F40 34:46,7
53. 597 Trina Mhic Dhonaill f F40 Inishowen AC 37:12,2
54. 596 Elizabeth Mc Daid f F40 Inishowen AC 37:12,2
55. 598 Muireann Nic Dhonall f FO Inishowen AC 37:12,4
56. 549 Noel Mc Laughlin m M40 38:37,1
57. 548 Neil Mc Laughlin m MJ 38:37,2
58. 681 Dayna Harkin f FJ 40:06,4
59. 680 Joanne Harkin f F40 40:06,6
60. 594 Demi Mc Carron f MO 41:03,8
61. 687 Rachael Keany f FJ 41:22,3
62. 544 Eunan Mc Sheffrey m M40 41:35,3
63. 582 Jude Doyle m MJ 41:36,9
64. 516 Dylan Clarke m MO 41:37,0
65. 581 Marie Clare Doyle f FO 41:50,1
66. 519 Ange Gallanagh f F40 41:50,1
67. 520 Helen Doherty f F60 41:50,3
68. 537 Emma Sheehy f FJ 43:21,9
69. 535 Aisling Sheehy f FO 43:42,4
70. 629 Sharon Campbell f FO 43:45,6
71. 631 Bridie Mc Dermott f F40 43:45,9
72. 636 Elizabeth Doherty f F40 43:54,3
73. 637 Mary Devlin f F40 43:54,3
74. 689 Aidan Doherty m MJ 43:59,4
75. 690 Colin Doherty m M50 43:59,9
76. 691 Elaine Doherty f F40 44:02,2
77. 559 Kelvin Mc Nulty m MO 44:34,3
78. 558 Emma Mc Nulty f FO 44:34,7
79. 623 Vilija Kasparaviciute f FO 45:00,6
80. 625 Jurate Narmonte f FO 45:00,9
81. 624 Justina Umbrasaite f FO 45:01,7
82. 567 Margaret Mc Daid f FO 45:05,1
83. 510 Margaret O Brien f F50 45:05,2
84. 524 Maureen Loughrey f FO 45:08,2
85. 521 Martin Mullan m M50 45:10,7
86. 627 Niamh Clerkin f FJ 47:33,3
87. 628 Jordan Roulston m MO 47:33,4
88. 622 Cecilia Adair f FO 47:48,3
89. 552 Orla Mc Dermott f MJ 47:48,5
90. 550 Mairead Mc Dermott f F40 47:48,6
91. 542 Shay Duncan m MJ 47:49,5
92. 541 Ross Duncan m MJ 47:49,9
93. 644 James DIver m M40 47:50,2
94. 669 Jackie Henderson m MO 47:52,8
95. 576 Geraldine Mc Gann f F50 47:53,9
96. 630 Janette Mc Laughlin f F40 47:54,0
97. 618 Daniel Mc Gonigle m MO 47:54,4
98. 554 Samantha Baldrick f F40 48:13,2
99. 553 Francina O Sullivan f FO 48:13,4
100. 501 Brendan Mc Daid m MO iCare 48:19,8
101. 588 Eileen Mc Dermott f F50 48:20,3
102. 648 Adam Moody m M40 48:35,3
103. 651 Fionn Gallagher m MJ 48:35,5
104. 534 Lisa Boyce f FO 48:40,0
105. 533 Pam Boyce f F50 48:40,1
106. 556 Agnes Doherty f FJ 48:44,9
107. 555 Orla Treacy f FJ 48:44,9
108. 573 Ruan Gill m MJ Sonas 49:07,1
109. 611 Karen Bradley f F50 49:35,0
110. 508 Carol Irwin f FO 49:35,3
111. 504 George Mc Dermott m M40 49:42,1
112. 641 Jack Murray m MO 49:42,3
113. 642 Padraig MacLoughlainn m M40 49:42,5
114. 591 Bridie Grant f F50 Sonas 50:03,0
115. 587 Marie Devlin f F40 50:03,2
116. 2570 Cathy Doherty f F40 50:03,7
117. 506 Sorcha Mc Laughlin f FO Sonas 50:18,2
118. 592 Caoimhe Grant f FJ Sonas 50:19,2
119. 683 Lucy Herron f FJ 50:22,5
120. 503 Gillian Grant f F40 50:43,5
121. 640 Shaun Friel m MO 52:21,6
122. 602 Janey Mc Laughlin f FO 52:21,9
123. 619 Rachel Donaghey f FO 52:21,9
124. 672 Ciara Doherty f FO 52:37,1
125. 616 Niamh Gallagher f FO 52:37,3
126. 639 Caitriona Mc Laughlin f FO 52:37,6
127. 609 Sharon Henderson f F40 53:17,2
128. 610 Seamus Henderson m M40 53:17,6
129. 606 John Doherty m MO 53:17,9
130. 605 Shiela Mc Colgan f FO 53:18,9
131. 649 Margaret Gallagher f F50 53:21,0
132. 650 Roisin Moody f FJ 53:46,9
133. 647 Aoibh Gallagher f FJ 53:47,0
134. 607 Leanne Hegarty Mc Daid f FJ 54:03,3
135. 645 Danielle Dawson f FJ 54:08,0
136. 661 Fionnuala Marston f F40 54:12,7
137. 589 Margaret Mc Carron f FO 54:12,8
138. 527 Ronan Parke m MJ 54:59,9
139. 608 Angela Mc Daid f FO 55:04,1
140. 646 Pauline McDaid f F40 55:04,4
141. 528 Matthew Parke m MJ 55:13,2
142. 635 Dianne Rahim f FO 55:13,7
143. 686 Aaron Keany m M40 55:14,0
144. 525 Linda Parke f F40 55:14,8
145. 685 Susan Keany f F40 55:14,8
146. 562 Geraldine Henderson f F50 55:29,0
147. 673 Marie McDaid m M40 55:36,5
148. 517 Sean White m M40 55:37,2
149. 572 Arlene Gill f FO 55:39,4
150. 658 Pauline Mcloskey f FO 55:39,7
151. 659 Laura McCloskey f FO 55:40,1
152. 660 Geraldine McMonagle f F50 55:40,4
153. 695 Michael Doherty m MO 55:42,2
154. 692 Maureen McDaid f FO 55:45,0
155. 698 Almudena Gestera f FO 55:58,9
156. 530 Julie Mc Daid f F50 58:52,9
157. 574 Tessie Mc Laughlin f FO 59:25,5
158. 580 Cliodhna Gallagher f FO 59:34,1
159. 579 Caroline Barber f FO 59:34,5
160. 615 Niamh Craig f FJ 59:34,7
161. 522 Sinead Barber f MO Sonas 59:38,5
162. 571 Aoife Doherty f FJ 59:39,0
163. 614 Leonie Craig f FO 59:43,0
164. 679 Trina Muckian f FO 59:43,2
165. 538 Sarah Sheehy f FJ 60:38,7
166. 682 Stella Keany f FJ 60:38,8
167. 696 Darraagh Fullerton m MJ 60:39,8
168. 643 Breege Fullerton f F40 60:59,9
169. 670 Margaret Henderson f FO 61:00,0
170. 539 Margaret Gallagher f F50 61:18,5
171. 540 Anne Gallagher f F40 61:18,6
172. 666 Grace McFadden f FJ 61:22,5
173. 667 Laura Lavery f FJ 61:23,1
174. 664 Emma Lavery f FJ 61:23,9
175. 700 Marianne Fullerton f FO 61:42,0
176. 699 John Fullerton m MO 61:42,4
177. 697 Sofia Fullerton f FJ 61:42,4
178. 652 Bronagh Diver f FJ 61:48,8
179. 653 Aine Doherty f FO 61:49,0
180. 662 Caroline Hegarty f FO 61:49,5
181. 654 Niamh Diver f FO 61:49,6
182. 665 Fiona Lavery f FO 61:51,7
183. 668 Anne Lavery f FO 61:55,9
184. 663 Doreen Friel f F40 61:56,0
185. 657 Jill Doherty f FO 63:19,9
186. 656 Lisa Henderson f FO 63:20,1
187. 547 Deirdre Dale f FO 67:20,4
188. 546 Peter Dale m M60 67:22,3
189. 703 Patricia Gallagher f FO 69:02,5
190. 702 Anne Gallagher f FO 69:03,0
191. 675 Anna Marie Kely f FJ 70:41,5
192. 674 Cliona Kelly f FJ 70:42,4
193. 678 Darragh Kelly m MJ 70:42,5
194. 676 Anna Kelly f FO 70:46,1
195. 701 Bridget McGill f FO 74:19,9
196. 560 Gerard Mc Gonagle m Male 70+ 74:20,4

