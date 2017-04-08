Ardal McDermott proud of performance despite defeat

Donegal hurling manager Ardal McDermott said that he was happy with his team’s ‘battling’ performance against a tough opponent.

The hurlers came out heavy losers against Antrim early today, in the Ulster Championship semi-final, in Celtic Park.

Despite the defeat, McDermott said he was proud of his team’s performance against a team who play at a higher level than his side.

Antrim finished second in the division 2A of the Allianz leagues and the gulf in standard was clear in the second half as Antrim started pulling away.

Donegal now face Down in a relation battle.

McDermott spoke to Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport to discuss the game..