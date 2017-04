It has emerged that up to 20 cats across Donegal have recently died from suspected poisoning.

Up to ten cats have been found dead in Porthall Lifford, a further six in Ardara with dead cats also found in St Johnston.

It is not yet clear if the cats consumed poison by accident or where intentionally targeted.

Paula’s mother lives in Lifford and recently found her cat ‘Bri’ dead – she told the Shaun Doherty Show that the problem seems widespread: