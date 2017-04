Two Donegal school are to receive extensions for Special Needs areas.

The additional accommodation projects will go ahead at Scoil Roisin at Roshine, Dungloe and Finn Valley College in Stranorlar.

The School Building Unit of the Department of Education will issue further details to both schools in coming days.

The projects will now progress to planning and tender.

Details of the funding amounts are not being released ahead of the tender process.