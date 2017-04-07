logo



Olympian Brendan Boyce maybe forced to retire

07 Apr 2017
by admin

It’s worrying times for Donegal Olympian Brendan Boyce.

The Milford man has competed in the 50k walk in two Olympic games in London and Rio but as from 2018 the event could be scrapped from future Olympic Games and World Championships.

The IAAF will meet next week to discuss changing the 50k and 20k walks to a half marathon distance.

It’s understood the International Olympic Committee are also behind the proposal.

Brendan said on social media if there is no race for him at the 2020 games in Tokyo he will be forced to retire.

He also urged people to sign a petition that will go to the IAAF.

 

