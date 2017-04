There’s been a significant drop in the number of patients awaiting admission at Letterkenny University, with eight patients without beds this morning, compared to 30 yesterday.

None of the affected patients this morning were on Emergency Department trolleys.

Over 300 people are on trolleys at hospitals across the country.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation – University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded with 41 people in need of a bed.