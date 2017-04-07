McMillan double gives Dundalk the win over Harps

Dave McMillan struck twice for Dundalk as the champions claimed the points from Friday night’s Premier Division meeting at Finn Park.

The striker opened the scoring on 33 minutes, converting a wonderful Vemmelund delivery in past Ciaran Gallagher.

Then after heading against the crossbar shortly after half-time, McMillan made it 2-0, guiding home a cross from the Conor Clifford.

Harps played well, but created little in the way of decent openings, although they did have strong appeals for a penalty denied late on when the referee chose instead to award a free out, despite a visiting defender handling the ball.