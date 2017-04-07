Kevin McHugh feels Harps will have to ride their luck against Dundalk

There’s a couple of intriguing Premier Division games tonight in the League of Ireland,Finn Harps host champions Dundalk and Derry City are at Turners Cross to play the current league leaders Cork City.

Despite a decent start to the season, Ollie Horgan’s men will be up against it with Dundalk coming to Finn Park after an impressive Louth derby win over Drogheda Utd last Friday night.

Former Harps and Derry striker Kevin McHugh feels the Candystrips trip to Cork will be a tough one for Kenny Shiels side who are without Barry McNamee and Rory Patterson.

At Ballybofey, Harps will be without Damian McNulty, Ciaran O’Connor and Danny Morrissey, all with hamstring injuries.

Kevin says Harps will have stick to the game plan and ride their luck, as they may not see much of the ball tonight….